Ohio Pet Owners! This Will Soon Be Illegal…

January 27, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: average joe, average joe q104, pets in cars brunswick, pets in cars cleveland, pets in cars law, q104 cleveland

It’s finally getting more attention. A proposed new law  starting with Brunswick, will help stop pet owners who leave their animals inside cars on hot or cold days.

We see these videos every year of people breaking into cars in a parking lot to save the pets, and it has to stop!

This was last summer…

Offenders will get misdemeanors for first time, then charges get worse if the animal is harmed.

The law would allow for pets to be inside enclosed cars no longer than 5 minutes when a weather advisory based on temperatures has been issued.

 

More from Average Joe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live