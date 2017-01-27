Ohio Pet Owners! This Will Soon Be Illegal…

It’s finally getting more attention. A proposed new law starting with Brunswick, will help stop pet owners who leave their animals inside cars on hot or cold days.

We see these videos every year of people breaking into cars in a parking lot to save the pets, and it has to stop!

This was last summer…

Offenders will get misdemeanors for first time, then charges get worse if the animal is harmed.

The law would allow for pets to be inside enclosed cars no longer than 5 minutes when a weather advisory based on temperatures has been issued.