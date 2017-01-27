JUST ANNOUNCED: Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Ticket Info & Special Guests

January 27, 2017 7:18 AM
Filed Under: Fox 8, Induction Ceremony, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, rock hall

According to an article from Fox 8

Tickets to the 32nd Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go on sale Feb. 3, the Rock Hall announced this morning.

The ceremony will take place Friday, April 7, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.  It will honor this year’s inductees: Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Nile Rogers, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Yes.

Special guests for this year’s ceremony include Jackson Browne inducting Joan Baez, Niel Young inducting Pearl Jam and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush inducting Yes.

Tickets to the public start at $50 and will be available along with VIP packages through Ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live