JUST ANNOUNCED: Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Ticket Info & Special Guests

According to an article from Fox 8 —

Tickets to the 32nd Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go on sale Feb. 3, the Rock Hall announced this morning.

The ceremony will take place Friday, April 7, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It will honor this year’s inductees: Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Nile Rogers, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Yes.

Special guests for this year’s ceremony include Jackson Browne inducting Joan Baez, Niel Young inducting Pearl Jam and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush inducting Yes.

Tickets to the public start at $50 and will be available along with VIP packages through Ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000.