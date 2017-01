Moral of this law: if you’re going to leave your pet in your car when you go somewhere, just don’t bring them.

It is now illegal in Brunswick to leave an animal in your vehicle unattended.

According to News 5, “animals also can’t be left for more than five minutes unless appropriate temperature controls are in use and adequate water is provided.”

First-time offenders will suffer a misdemeanor charge, unless the animal gets injured, then charges will increase.