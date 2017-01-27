The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots Highlight Firefly 2017 Lineup

January 27, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Muse, the weeknd, Twenty One Pilots

By Radio.com Staff

The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper and Bob Dylan will all take the stage this summer’s Firefly Music Festival.

The festival will take place June 15-18 at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway in Dover, DE.

Kesha, Weezer, Thirty Seconds to Mars, The Shins, AFI, OK Go and many more are also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale today (Jan 27) at 1:00 pm ET via the festival’s official site.

Check out the full lineup below.

