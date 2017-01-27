Are Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean Working Together?

By Hayden Wright
Calvin Harris may have an exciting new collaboration in the pipeline: He shared a Snapchat video from the front seat of his car with a familiar vocal track. Twitter users quickly surmised that the voice on Harris’ new song is Frank Ocean.
Related: Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd Confirmed for Las Vegas Shows
Neither party has confirmed or announced a collaboration, but the Snapchat might be Harris’ first step toward unveiling a major EDM “get.” Ocean is not known for his prolific discography —he took years off between his last two albums, though 2016 was a big year with Blonde.
See the Snapchat in question for yourself here:
NEW Frank Ocean x @CalvinHarris https://t.co/YmpO6NqqHi—
Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) January 26, 2017
Comments are closed.