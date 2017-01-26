Regal Theaters Is Showing All The Best Picture Nominations For Just $35

Regal Theaters is doing a marathon of the Oscar’s Best Picture nominees, four movies a day for the week and a half leading up to the Oscars (2/17 – Sun 2/26.) The ticket is $35, which means as long as you see movies, you’re getting your money’s worth. Plus some films aren’t in theaters anymore!
Local participating theaters are
-Westlake
-Akron
Movie Schedule…
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|Monday, Feb. 20
|1pm
|Moonlight (R)
|Lion (PG-13)
|Fences (PG-13)
|Hacksaw Ridge (R)
|4pm
|Hell of High Water (R)
|La La Land (PG-13)
|Hidden Figures (PG-13)
|Lion (PG-13)
|7pm
|Manchester By The Sea (R)
|Moonlight (R)
|Hacksaw Ridge (R)
|Arrival (PG-13)
|10pm
|Hacksaw Ridge (R)
|Arrival (PG-13)
|Hell or High Water (R)
|Fences (PG-13)
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
|Wednesday, Feb. 22
|Thursday, Feb. 23
|Friday, Feb. 24
|1pm
|Hell or High Water (R)
|Arrival (PG-13)
|Manchester By The Sea (R)
|Hell or High Water (R)
|4pm
|Manchester By The Sea (R)
|La La Land (PG-13)
|Hacksaw Ridge (R)
|Arrival (PG-13)
|7pm
|Lion (PG-13)
|Fences (PG-13)
|Hidden Figures (PG-13)
|Moonlight (R)
|10pm
|Moonlight (R)
|Hidden Figures (PG-13)
|Lion (PG-13)
|Manchester By The Sea (R)
|Saturday, Feb. 25
|Sunday, Feb. 26
|1pm
|Fences (PG-13)
|Arrival (PG-13)
|4pm
|Lion (PG-13)
|Hidden Figures (PG-13)
|7pm
|Manchester By The Sea (R)
|La La Land (PG-13)
|10pm
|La La Land (PG-13)
|Moonlight (R)