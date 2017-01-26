Regal Theaters Is Showing All The Best Picture Nominations For Just $35

January 26, 2017 5:35 PM

Regal Theaters is doing a marathon of the Oscar’s Best Picture nominees, four movies a day for the week and a half leading up to the Oscars (2/17 – Sun 2/26.)  The ticket is $35, which means as long as you see movies, you’re getting your money’s worth.  Plus some films aren’t in theaters anymore!

Local participating theaters are

-Westlake

-Akron

Movie Schedule…

Friday, Feb. 17 Saturday, Feb. 18 Sunday, Feb. 19 Monday, Feb. 20 
1pm Moonlight (R) Lion (PG-13) Fences (PG-13) Hacksaw Ridge (R)
4pm Hell of High Water (R) La La Land (PG-13) Hidden Figures (PG-13) Lion (PG-13)
7pm Manchester By The Sea (R) Moonlight (R) Hacksaw Ridge (R) Arrival (PG-13)
10pm Hacksaw Ridge (R) Arrival (PG-13) Hell or High Water (R) Fences (PG-13)
Tuesday, Feb. 21 Wednesday, Feb. 22 Thursday, Feb. 23 Friday, Feb. 24
1pm Hell or High Water (R) Arrival (PG-13) Manchester By The Sea (R) Hell or High Water (R)
4pm Manchester By The Sea (R) La La Land (PG-13) Hacksaw Ridge (R) Arrival (PG-13)
7pm Lion (PG-13) Fences (PG-13) Hidden Figures (PG-13) Moonlight (R)
10pm Moonlight (R) Hidden Figures (PG-13) Lion (PG-13) Manchester By The Sea (R)
Saturday, Feb. 25  Sunday, Feb. 26
1pm Fences (PG-13) Arrival (PG-13)
4pm Lion (PG-13) Hidden Figures (PG-13)
7pm Manchester By The Sea (R) La La Land (PG-13)
10pm La La Land (PG-13) Moonlight (R)

 

More info here

More from Kelly McMann
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live