MLB All-Star Game Coming To Cleveland In 2019!!

According to Cleveland.com, the Indians plan to hold a press conference (January 27th, 2017) to announce that they will host the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field.

The last time the All-Star game was in Cleveland, was in 1997 when we THOUGHT we were totally going to win a World Series. After last season, I’m pretty confident we’ll win one by then. Back off Cubs!

Will tickets be more than the World Series?

Hmmm…

One thing is for sure, it will once again put Cleveland on the map. Other rumors say the NBA All-Star game will be at The Q by 2020. Thanks LeBron!!