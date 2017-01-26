Listen to Alicia Keys’ New Song ‘That’s What’s Up’

The release coincides with Keys' 35th birthday. January 26, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: alicia keys

By Hayden Wright

Alicia Keys turned 36 yesterday and celebrated like a singer-songwriter: She released “That’s What’s Up” via her SoundCloud account. It’s a song built on self-narration and proclamations of gratitude — perhaps a kind of State of the Union address for the big 3-6? “That’s What’s Up” would have been right at home on her 2016 album Here.

Related: Alicia Keys Talks Inspiration Behind ‘Here’

“You want me to give you a testimony about my life/ And how good he’s been to me/ I don’t know what to tell you about him/ I love him so much with all my heart and my soul/ With every bone in my body I love him so much/ Because he’s done so much for me,” she wails.

Listen to Keys’ birthday track here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live