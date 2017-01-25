Tomorrow: ONE Cleveland McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Big Mac Sauce!

Tomorrow (1/26), McDonald’s will be giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce nationwide… for FREE!

A new-Mac-Sandwich-sizes party needs epic party favors—like 10k bottles of Special Sauce. Tomorrow find out when/where you might get one! 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/nbT0GVrI8l — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 24, 2017

There are only THREE locations in Northeast Ohio participating in this giveaway – just ONE of these locations is in Cleveland.

Here’s where you go, and what you’ve gotta do:

Beginning at 11:00am, head to the McDonald’s located at 15269 Broadway Ave. in Maple Hts. and say the magic words (this is very important)… “There’s a Big Mac for that!”

Quantity is limited, so get there early. The giveaway will only go on while supplies last.