Tomorrow: ONE Cleveland McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Big Mac Sauce!

January 25, 2017 5:54 AM
Filed Under: Big Mac, McDonald's, Special Sauce

Tomorrow (1/26), McDonald’s will be giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce nationwide… for FREE!

There are only THREE locations in Northeast Ohio participating in this giveaway – just ONE of these locations is in Cleveland.

Here’s where you go, and what you’ve gotta do:

Beginning at 11:00am, head to the McDonald’s located at 15269 Broadway Ave. in Maple Hts. and say the magic words (this is very important)… “There’s a Big Mac for that!”

Quantity is limited, so get there early.  The giveaway will only go on while supplies last.

