The APL’s Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl Is Back For 2017!

January 25, 2017 10:09 AM
Looking for a fun way to support the APL?

Join us on Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. as we crawl, hop and fly across five different animal-named bars in Cleveland to support the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Get more details on the event here.

Follow along with the hashtag #‎CleGoesWild and learn more on Facebook.

And follow the event on our Q104 events page here.

How does it work?

The fourth annual Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl, which takes place on April 22, 2017 across seven different animal-named bars in Cleveland, combines two of our favorite things: drinking and supporting a good cause.

The crawl begins at 4 PM at ANY of the following bars: the Flying Monkey Pub, Fat Cats, Thirsty Parrot, Harry Buffalo, Buffalo Wild Wings, Wild Eagle Saloon and The Velvet Dog.

Six shuttles will transport crawlers to and from each bar from 4:30 to 10:30 PM.

The Velvet Dog will keep the night roaring as the official after party begins at 10 PM, which will feature a DJ, photo booth, contests and more!

To sign up, purchase one of the official Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl T-Shirts for $25. Proceeds from shirts go directly to the Cleveland Animal Protective League. Buying a shirt provides shuttle access, gets you into the VIP section at Velvet Dog and allows you to order drink specials at the bars.

Shirts go on sale in February! From Cleveland’s own Fresh Brewed Tees!

cabc4 poster final The APLs Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl Is Back For 2017!

