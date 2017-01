Actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday at the age of 80, according to a representative of the family.

Moore starred in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s, was the wife on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in the 1960s, and earned an Academy Award nomination in 1980 for her role in the movie “Ordinary People

R.I.P Mary! You will be missed.

You can read more from the New York Times here, or watch a video of her lifetime accomplishments, put together by CNN, here.