Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from Malawi

The singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country. January 25, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Madonna

By Amanda Wicks

Madonna has denied that she traveled to Malawi to adopt more children.

Related: Texas Radio Station Bans Madonna Over Trump Comments

Rumors circulated that Madonna wanted to adopt again a spokesman for Lilongwe high court told the Agence France-Presse news agency that it was considering adoption papers she had submitted.

Madonna issued a statement through her publicist, denying the report. “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with [charity] Raising Malawi, and then heading home,” she told The Guardian. “The rumours of an adoption process are untrue.” Madonna’s charity Raising Malawi is building the country’s first pediatric hospital.

In addition to her two biological children, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, Madonna has two adopted children from Malawi. She adopted the first child, David Banda, in 2006 and later adopted a second, Mercy James, in 2009. But those would turn out to be controversial, especially when it was discovered that both children still had living relatives. Banda’s father said he regretted giving up his son and hadn’t fully understood the adoption terms.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live