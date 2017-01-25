Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic Cover

By Raido.com Staff
Beyoncé’s “Formation” video is the inspiration behind a new comic cover from Marvel.
The Bey-inspired artwork was created by Joe Quinones and will grace the cover of the second issue of America, which stars the comic heroine America Chavez. Chavez made appearances in Young Avengers, Ultimates and A-Force. According to Refinery 29, who spoke with the series’ writer and editor, the first issue hits stands in March.
Check out the Beyoncé-inspired cover below.
