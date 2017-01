From an article on cleveland.com —

From 4 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 10-14, the deck will greet guests for a charity fundraiser in support of St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Tickets are just $5 and a portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated to St. Jude.

Guests will get to take a self guided-tour of the 42nd floor (the Tower has 52 floors, but the deck is on 42).

Tickets are available in 30-minute increments. No walk up tickets will be sold. Advance tickets must be purchased HERE.