Press Wine Bar In Tremont Is Closing

January 24, 2017 1:37 PM
If you’re a lover of wine, you’ve probably been to Press Wine Bar in Tremont, but apparently the concept wasn’t working, and the restaurant/bar will close at the end of January (2017).

According to Cleveland Scene and the bar’s owner John Owen, they will try a more neighborhood tavern kinda’ vibe with snacks, apps and sports on T.V.

And that cool back room?

Duckpin bowling will be moving in.  A game of “mini-bowling” that has proved to be pretty popular in bars lately.  Other features and “interactives” will include pinball machines and dome hockey.

YAY!!

