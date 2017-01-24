Press Wine Bar In Tremont Is Closing

If you’re a lover of wine, you’ve probably been to Press Wine Bar in Tremont, but apparently the concept wasn’t working, and the restaurant/bar will close at the end of January (2017).

According to Cleveland Scene and the bar’s owner John Owen, they will try a more neighborhood tavern kinda’ vibe with snacks, apps and sports on T.V.

And that cool back room?

Duckpin bowling will be moving in. A game of “mini-bowling” that has proved to be pretty popular in bars lately. Other features and “interactives” will include pinball machines and dome hockey.

YAY!!