More People Bet On Browns To Win Super Bowl Than Falcons!!

January 24, 2017 12:56 PM
It’s things like this that give me hope…if not for the team…at least that the fans won’t go away after a 1-15 season.

According to ESPN, there were more bets on our Cleveland Browns to win the Super Bowl than the Atlanta Falcons when the season began.

Holy LONG SHOT!!

The Falcons started with 40-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.  The only team with worse odds was the Tennessee Titans.  So we have better, and more hopeful fans than a team with a QB?  YAY!

Even if Atlanta wins, they would still make a million dollars because so few bet on them at the start of the season.

