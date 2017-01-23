Terminal Tower Observation Deck For Valentine’s Day!

January 23, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Terminal Tower, terminal tower lights, terminal tower observation deck, terminal tower tickets, terminal tower twitter, terminal tower valentine's day

According to Cleveland.com, one of the most recognizable (probably THEEE most) buildings in downtown Cleveland, Terminal Tower, will open its observation deck in time for Valentine’s Day.  So, if you haven’t yet, it’s time to propose.

The hours are rather limited from February 4th-10th, from 4 to 8 p.m., but a portion of guests $5/person ticket will benefit the great St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Imagine what you’ll be able to see from the 42nd floor…unless you will be blinded by your new engagement ring, and can’t stop staring into your new fiance’s eyes.

More from Average Joe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live