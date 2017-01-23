Terminal Tower Observation Deck For Valentine’s Day!

According to Cleveland.com, one of the most recognizable (probably THEEE most) buildings in downtown Cleveland, Terminal Tower, will open its observation deck in time for Valentine’s Day. So, if you haven’t yet, it’s time to propose.

The hours are rather limited from February 4th-10th, from 4 to 8 p.m., but a portion of guests $5/person ticket will benefit the great St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Imagine what you’ll be able to see from the 42nd floor…unless you will be blinded by your new engagement ring, and can’t stop staring into your new fiance’s eyes.