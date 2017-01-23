Sean Spicer Fact Checked Back to Beyoncé

By Amanda Wicks

During his first formal press briefing on January 21st, White House press secretary Sean Spicer drew slack for lying about the attendance numbers at Donald Trump’s inauguration. And one day later, Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway doubled down on the falsity of his claims by calling them “alternative facts” (via CNN).

Today the internet is having a little fun looking through Spicer’s past tweets for other “alternative facts.”

In 2013, he took a jab at Beyoncé during her appearance at the GRAMMYs. She, along with Ellen DeGeneres, introduced Justin Timberlake, and Spicer accused her of lip syncing her speech. “Beyonce is totally lip sync’ing this presentation,” he tweeted.

It was clearly a joke based on the fact that she came under fire for lip syncing the national anthem during former President Barack Obama’s inauguration earlier that year. Beyoncé later admitted the lip sync, according to CBS News, but redeemed herself by belting the song in a room at a pre-Super Bowl press conference. That took place before the GRAMMYs and laid to rest any claims that she couldn’t sing.