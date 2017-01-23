Personal Trainer Launches First Nude Exercise Class

If you’re looking for something to distract you so the workout goes by faster, this might be for you. Unless you’re like me, and figure it would take a little too much time to wax all the hair off my body so others could have a pleasant time. It’s in Britain, but that’s not to say someone in…oh, I don’t know…Tremont…isn’t thinking about doing it.

Her name is Helen Smith, and she’s a fitness lady in Britain who leads an hour-long workout class where folks will do jumping-jacks, sit-ups, push-ups and partner work, while completely naked the entire time.

Smith’s reasoning is, “The main benefit of exercising naked is that you can really see what the instructor is doing in the exercises. For example, if you are doing a plank but wearing baggy exercise clothes, it is hard to tell if you have the correct form or not.” Plus, “You also don’t have to think about washing sweaty gym clothes after the class, and it’s a great way to celebrate the body.”

Ummmmm…