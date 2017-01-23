Jay-Z Sells Part Of A Stake In TIDAL To Sprint

According to Billboard, Spring has purchased a 33% stake in the music streaming platform TIDAL.

From the article, Jay-Z and the fellow owners of the service (who are mostly fellow artists), will still own the rest of the company.

Here’s a snippet from the post:

As part of the deal, Tidal will become available to Sprint’s 45 million retail customers, while the companies will partner for exclusives from its artists, according to a press release. Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure joins Tidal’s board of directors. “Jay saw not only a business need, but a cultural one, and put his heart and grit into building TIDAL into a world-class music streaming platform that is unrivaled in quality and content,” Claure said in a statement.

You can read the full article over here at Billboard.