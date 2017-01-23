Here Is The Obama’s New House In D.C.!

Barack Obama may be the outgoing Commander-In-Chief, but he’s not skipping town quite yet.

Once the former-first-family gets back from vacation in Florida, they will stay in the area so Sasha can finish high school.

The Obamas will be relocating 3 miles from The White House to 2446 Belmont Road in the prestigious neighborhood of Kalorama.

Kalorama one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the area, and is home to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, as well as the first-daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Senior Advisor to the President, Jared Kushner.

Take a peek inside the Obama’s new digs: