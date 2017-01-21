Top 20 Cleveland Countdown January 21, 2016

1. This Town-Niall Horan
2. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums
3. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
4. 24K Magic-Bruno Mars
5. Fresh Eyes-Andy Grammer
6. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
7. Play That Song-Train
8. Side to Side-Ariana Grande
9. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
10. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
11. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
12. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
13. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld
14. Starboy-The Weeknd
15. Love on the Weekend-John Mayer
16. Let Me Love You-DJ Snake f/Justin Bi eber
17. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
18. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
19. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
20. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.