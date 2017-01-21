Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, More React to Anti-Trump Marches

January 21, 2017 7:01 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

By Radio.com Staff

“Yin and Yang balances life,” RZA tweeted today. And this week certainly provided a bit of yin and yang. Yesterday [January 20] the big story in the news was, of course, the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Today, however, the huge turnout for anti-Trump marches around the country and the world provided a voice for those who aren’t happy that the former Apprentice host is now the leader of the free world.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift (tweeting about the same thing, and sharing the same opinion!), Camila Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Lauren Jauregui, Miley Cyrus and Madonna (the latter performed at a rally in DC today as well), as well as male artists including the RZA and Pearl Jam, took to social media to share their feelings about the marches.

💛💛💛#womensmarch

A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live