Inauguration Day: Timeline Of Events

Today, Donald Trump will be sworn in as our 45th President of the United States.

Here’s what his schedule looks like today:

8:30 – Trump, Pence, and their families will attend a church service at Saint John’s Church (across the street from the White House).

9:30 – Trump and Pence will attend a tea reception at the White House, hosted by the Obama family.

10:30 – Trump and his family will head to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Noon – The President-elect and Vice President-elect will be sworn in. The ceremony will conclude with them bidding farewell to the Obamas family.

1:00 – President Trump, VP Pence, and their wives, will attend a joint congressional inaugural committee luncheon at the Capitol.

2:30 – The president and VP will attend a military review.

3:00 – Trump, Pence, and their families will attend the inaugural parade in stands just outside of the White House.

7:00 – President Trump, Vice-President Pence, Melania Trump and Karen Pence will attend the Liberty and Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center.

After that, they will attend the Military Ball at the National Building Museum.

FUN FACTS FROM PAST PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATIONS