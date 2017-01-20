Inauguration Day: Timeline Of Events

January 20, 2017 7:12 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Inauguration Day, Mike Pence, washington

Today, Donald Trump will be sworn in as our 45th President of the United States.

Here’s what his schedule looks like today:

8:30 – Trump, Pence, and their families will attend a church service at Saint John’s Church (across the street from the White House).

9:30 – Trump and Pence will attend a tea reception at the White House, hosted by the Obama family.

10:30 – Trump and his family will head to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Noon – The President-elect and Vice President-elect will be sworn in.  The ceremony will conclude with them bidding farewell to the Obamas family.

1:00 – President Trump, VP Pence, and their wives, will attend a joint congressional inaugural committee luncheon at the Capitol.

2:30 – The president and VP will attend a military review.

3:00 – Trump, Pence, and their families will attend the inaugural parade in stands just outside of the White House.

7:00 – President Trump, Vice-President Pence, Melania Trump and Karen Pence will attend the Liberty and Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center.

After that, they will attend the Military Ball at the National Building Museum.

FUN FACTS FROM PAST PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATIONS

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live