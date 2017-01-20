CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Michael Stanley & The Resonators

MICHAEL STANLEY AND THE RESONATORS

Presented by Wayside Furniture

FRIDAY, APRIL 21st

AKRON CIVIC THEATRE

ON SALE FRIDAY JANUARY 27 10 A.M.

Michael Stanley’s new album “In a Very Short Time” available now!

Purchase Tickets Here



PRESALE: Wednesday, January 25 at 10am- Thursday, January 26 at 10pm

Michael Stanley and The Resonators return to The Akron Civic Theatre for the first time in almost 40 years! The last time Michael played the historic Civic was 1978 and the opening act was a little known piano player by the name of Billy Joel. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10 a.m. The concert is being presented by Wayside Furniture as part of their 80th anniversary celebration!

Michael’s latest CD, “In A Very Short Time” is produced by Michael Stanley and mixed by legendary producer/engineer Bill Szymczyk (Eagles, B.B.King, Joe Walsh, The James Gang, The Who and Santana), feature 13 new songs from the critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter. The album features members of the Resonators, as well as several special guests including Don Dixon and his daughter Anna Sary. Michael says of the tracks on the new CD that they, “seem to have more questions than answers and makes our company motto, ‘It’s Your World, Pay Attention’, seem more timely.” The CD has received rave reviews from fans and critics including Cleveland Plain Dealer “music man”, Chuck Yarborough, who said, “Michael Stanley scores again with introspective ‘In A Very Short Time’…Stanley remains today the embodiment of a poet whose artistry is rooted in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.” Cleveland.com review of “In A Very Short Time”

The Resonators consist of Tommy Dobeck on drums, Bob Pelander on piano/vocals, Danny Powers on guitar/vocals, Jennifer Lee on vocals/percussion, Rodney Psyka on vocals/percussion, Marc Lee Shannon on guitar, Eroc Sosinski on bass/vocals, Paul Christensen on Sax and Gary Jones on keyboards.

In August of 1982, The Michael Stanley Band, set an attendance record of four sold out performances at Blossom Music Center, 74,404, that still stands today.

“Our family is thrilled to be part of bringing Michael Stanley back to the historic Civic Theatre in Akron. I gave my girlfriend the Stage Pass album as a gift (much to her parent’s disgust because of the photo on the cover). But 30 years later she still likes me. I can’t wait to take her to the show!” says John Ferrato, Wayside Furniture owner.

More info: michaelstanley.com