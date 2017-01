Chocolate Storybook in Des Moines, Iowa has added a new type of cotton candy to its list of 44 flavors, the 45th being its Trump Hair Cotton Candy in honor of the soon-to-be 45th president.

The cotton candy has a butterscotch flavor, doubles as a wig and probably makes you instantly do your best Trump impression.

Chocolate Storybook Debuts Trump Hair Cotton Candy https://t.co/KJc0MO8MTm via @whohd — Christine B. (@PrissyChristine) January 18, 2017

Does butterscotch flavored cotton candy even sound good? Like…at all?