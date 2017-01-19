This New Law Could Allow Ohio Drivers To Blow Through Red Lights

January 19, 2017 7:14 AM
Filed Under: House Bill 154, ohio laws

House Bill 154 allows drivers to pass through red lights if they believe the intersection has a malfunctioning traffic signal.

The law requires drivers to “stop at a clearly marked stop line, but if none, stop before entered the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection, or if none, stop before entering the intersection.”

It doesn’t go in effect until March 21st, but it’s already receiving backlash because:

1- drivers would have different interpretations of how long to wait before going through the light, and…

2- a difference of opinion on what is considered “malfunctioning.”

MORE HERE

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live