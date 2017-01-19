This New Law Could Allow Ohio Drivers To Blow Through Red Lights

House Bill 154 allows drivers to pass through red lights if they believe the intersection has a malfunctioning traffic signal.

The law requires drivers to “stop at a clearly marked stop line, but if none, stop before entered the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection, or if none, stop before entering the intersection.”

It doesn’t go in effect until March 21st, but it’s already receiving backlash because:

1- drivers would have different interpretations of how long to wait before going through the light, and…

2- a difference of opinion on what is considered “malfunctioning.”

