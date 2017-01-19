Don’t Be A Victim Of This Scam Happening At GetGo Gas Pumps In CLE

January 19, 2017 6:31 AM
Filed Under: Advantage card, GetGo, Giant Eagle

Here’s the situation:

You pull up to the pump and somebody asks to use your Giant Eagle Advantage card to get the 3 cents off per gallon.  Chances are, you say, “sure!”

But, what happens is, this person uses your card for the couple cents off, hit “pay inside” on the pump, get gas, then drive off, leaving you (the cardholder) responsible and ultimately charged with driving off without paying.

According to News 5, police are looking for one man who has done this a number of times.

Moral of the story: don’t let anyone use your Advantage card.

