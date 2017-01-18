Who Do You Want To See Perform The National Anthem At The Super Bowl?

Last year, Lady Gaga sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara. This year, she’ll be doing the Halftime Show.

That got us thinking: Who should sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51 in Houston on February 5th?

Here’s a few ideas from us … but we’d love to hear from you! Vote for who you want to perform that anthem in our poll at the bottom of the page.

Beyoncé

Fresh off of her guest appearance with Coldplay and Bruno Mars at the Halftime Show during Super Bowl 50, Beyoncé is a Houston native AND already has sang that national anthem at the Super Bowl back in 2004 (when Super Bowl XXXVIII was played in Houston). If Sasha Fierce herself were to perform again, should would join Billy Joel and Aaron Neville as the only two-time Super Bowl anthem singers

Justin Timberlake

Though Timberlake has some shaky history with the “Big Game” after his appearance with Janet Jackson during the Halftime Show in 2004, Justin had the biggest hit in 2016 with ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling,’ and his star power is undeniable.

Ariana Grande

A young star that is beaming with talent, Grande recently called herself the “hardest working 23 year old on the planet.” While that may not be true, it’s no secret that Grande has one of the biggest voices in the music industry.

Demi Lovato

Another rising talent, Lovato is fresh off of a tour, and ready for the spotlight.

John Legend

Legend can’t get out of the spotlight nowadays. With a supporting role in the Awards-Season-Favorite ‘La La Land,’ a hit with his song ‘Love Me Now,’ and the cutest little newborn girl you’ve ever seen, Legend would be a perfect fit to open up the big game.

Katy Perry

Perry performed at the Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show in 2015, so she’s probably already in the good graces of the NFL after an extremely popular performance. The ‘Firework’ singer also is due for some new music, and this may be a good platform to launch a new album.

Billy Joel

Joel performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl XXIII (1989, Miami) and XLI (2007, Miami). He’s already a veteran of the stage, and his song ‘Miami 2017’ would be a great hint, but the Big Game is in Houston this year. Joel could also be considered after announcing his big stadium tour, which is coming through Cleveland!

Bruno Mars

Mars’ new album 24K Magic got our toes tapping and dancing feet moving, and Mars’ performance of ‘Uptown Funk’ during the Halftime Show in 2016 cemented him as a star. Mars is one of the most talented musicians of this generation, so he has to be considered to open up the most watched event on TV every year.

