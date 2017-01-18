Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

So many huge artists are coming to Cleveland this year. Here’s a helpful guide of who and when they’re coming!
Breaking Benjamin
Jan 28 – 8:00 PM House of Blues – Cleveland
The Temptations
Jan 29 – 7:30 PM Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
DNCE
Feb 2– 7:00 PM House of Blues – Cleveland
Valentine’s Love Jam: Joe, Dru Hill, Joe, Jagged Edge and Next
Feb 11 – 8:00 PM Wolstein Center @ Cleveland State University
Feb 26 – 7:30 PM Quicken Loans Arena
Mar 8 – Wolstein Center
Mar 11 – 7:00 PM Wolstein Center @ Cleveland State University
Bon Jovi
Mar 19 – 7:30 PM Quicken Loans Arena
Daya
Mar 29 – 8:30 PM House of Blues – Cleveland
Jojo
Mar 30 – 8:00 PM House of Blues – Cleveland
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Mar 31 – 6:30 PM House of Blues – Cleveland
Simple Plan
Apr 4 – 7:00 PM House of Blues – Cleveland
Lionel Richie with special guest Mariah Carey
Apr 5 – 7:00 PM – Quicken Loans Arena
The xx
May 3 – 8:00 PM Jacobs Pavilion
Red Hot Chili Peppers
May 13 – 8:00 PM Quicken Loans Arena
Norah Jones
May 24 – 8:00 PM Jacobs Pavilion
Zac Brown Band
Jun 9 – 7:00 PM Blossom Music Center
LaureLive Music Fest Weekend Pass
Jun 10 – Laurel School Butler Campus
Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds
Jun 14 – 7:30 PM Blossom Music Center
New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men
Jun 30 – 7:00 PM Quicken Loans Arena
The Joshua Tree Tour: U2 with OneRepublic
Jul 1 – 7:00 PM First Energy Stadium
Third Eye Blind
Jul 8 – Nautica
Idina Menzel
Jul 12 – 8:00 PM Jacobs Pavilion
Billy Joel
Jul 14 – 8:00 PM Progressive Field
Shawn Mendes
Aug 2 – 7:30 PM Quicken Loans Arena
Bruno Mars
Aug 15 – 8:00 PM Quicken Loans Arena
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Aug 17 – 7:30 PM Quicken Loans Arena
Coldplay
Aug 19– 7:00 PM Quicken Loans Arena
Green Day & Catfish and The Bottlemen
Aug 21– 7:00 PM Blossom Music Center
