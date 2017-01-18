Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

January 18, 2017 5:50 PM

So many huge artists are coming to Cleveland this year.  Here’s a helpful guide of who and when they’re coming!

 

Breaking Benjamin

Jan 28 – 8:00 PM House of Blues – Cleveland

 

The Temptations

Jan 29 – 7:30 PM Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

DNCE

q104 dnce house of blues q club dl 1024x576 c1r2 Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

Feb 2– 7:00 PM House of Blues – Cleveland

Valentine’s Love Jam: Joe, Dru Hill, Joe, Jagged Edge and Next 

Feb 118:00 PM Wolstein Center @ Cleveland State University

Maroon 5

 

(Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Feb 22 – 7:30 @ Quicken Loans Arena

Ariana Grande
arianagrande 1200x628 osn Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017
Feb 26 – 7:30 PM Quicken Loans Arena
Panic at the Disco
panicatthedisco 1200x628 osf Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017
Mar 8 – Wolstein Center
The Lumineers, Kaleo & Susto
lumineers press 2016 Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017
Mar 11 – 7:00 PM Wolstein Center @ Cleveland State University

Bon Jovi

bonjovi 1200x628 oss Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

Mar 19 – 7:30 PM Quicken Loans Arena

Daya

daya by nathan johnson Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

Mar 29 – 8:30 PM House of Blues – Cleveland

Jojo

Mar 30 – 8:00 PM House of Blues – Cleveland

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Mar 31 – 6:30 PM House of Blues – Cleveland

Simple  Plan

Apr 4 – 7:00 PM House of Blues – Cleveland

Lionel Richie with special guest Mariah Carey

lionelrichie mariahcarey 1200x628 citi osn Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

Apr 5 – 7:00 PM – Quicken Loans Arena

The xx

May 3 – 8:00 PM Jacobs Pavilion

Red Hot Chili Peppers

redhotchilipeppers 500x500 osn Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

May 138:00 PM Quicken Loans Arena

Norah Jones

May 24 – 8:00 PM Jacobs Pavilion

Zac Brown Band

Jun 9 – 7:00 PM Blossom Music Center

LaureLive Music Fest Weekend Pass

laurelive 2017 dl Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

Jun 10 –  Laurel School Butler Campus

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

Dave Matthews Band At Blossom - July 9, 2015

Jun 14 – 7:30 PM Blossom Music Center

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men

nkotb paulaabdul boyziimen 1200x628 oss Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

Jun 307:00 PM Quicken Loans Arena

The Joshua Tree Tour: U2 with OneRepublic

u2 2017 dl1 Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

Jul 1 – 7:00 PM First Energy Stadium

Third Eye Blind

Jul 8 – Nautica

Idina Menzel

idinamenzel 670x340 osf Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

Jul 12 8:00 PM Jacobs Pavilion

Billy Joel

Billy Joel 2017 DL

Jul 14 – 8:00 PM Progressive Field

Shawn Mendes

shawn-mendes-946-2015.jpg

Aug 2 – 7:30 PM Quicken Loans Arena

Bruno Mars

brunomars 1200x628 osn Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2017

Aug 158:00 PM Quicken Loans Arena

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals

Aug 17 – 7:30 PM Quicken Loans Arena

Coldplay

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Aug 19– 7:00 PM Quicken Loans Arena

Green Day & Catfish and The Bottlemen

(Felisha Tolentino for Warner Bros. Records)

Aug 21– 7:00 PM Blossom Music Center
Q104.com/concerts
More here!

 

Listen Live