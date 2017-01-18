Cleveland Woman Uses Genius Way To Tease Tinder Match

If ya’ don’t have Tinder, you probably at some point have needed a good and amusing (for you) way to get rid of someone you’re not interested in.

If you know me, I quote lines from funny shows and movies as much as possible, but when Caroline from Kent State University (and Cleveland) used lines from the U.S. version of “The Office” to engage in a conversation with a Tinder match, it was quite amusing…but probably not for the dude.

yesterday i convinced a boy that i am a beet farmer by using quotes from the office pic.twitter.com/3xzSEJGVfz — caroline (@caro_bearo) January 15, 2017

She spoke using lines from character Dwight Schrute about being a beet farmer.