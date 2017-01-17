Idina Menzel Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
Idina Menzel has announced tour dates for 2017.
The trek kicks off with three dates in Japan before returning to North America for an extensive run.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10am local time. Check out Menzel’s full tour itinerary below.
March 29 Osaka, Japan @ Osaka Festival Hall
March 30 Nagoya, Japan @ Nagoya Shi Kokaido
April 1 Tokyo, Japan @ Nippon Budokan
April 7 Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
April 14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
May 19 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre
May 20 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa & Casino- Event Center
May 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center (Au Rene Theater)
May 25 Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
May 26 St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
May 27 Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
July 7 Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 8 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 9 Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
July 11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
July 12 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 14 Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
July 15 Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands PAC
July 16 Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18 Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric
July 19 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 21 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 22 Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
July 25 New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
July 26 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 28 San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
July 29 Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
July 30 Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre
August 1 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
August 2 Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
August 4 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 5 Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
August 6 Louisville, KY P@ alace Theatre
August 11 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
August 12 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
August 13 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
August 15 St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
August 16 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
August 18 Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 19 Layton, UT @ Edward A. Kenley Centennial Amphitheater
August 22 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts
August 23 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
August 25 Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
August 26 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 27 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 1 Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater
September 2 Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl @ The Palms Casino Resort
September 3 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
