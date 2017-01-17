Drake Approves of Sasha Obama’s Fashion Choices

By Amanda Wicks

Drake knows good fashion when he sees it, not least of which because he has his own fashion line: OVO or October’s Very Own.

When he saw Michelle and Barack Obama’s youngest daughter Sasha stepping out in some of his gear, he couldn’t help but praise her clothing choices.

Drake shared a photo of Sasha wearing an OVO hat on Instagram. “Style Popper 👌🏽🚀” he wrote in the caption. The hat features the fashion line’s owl icon.

Drake’s been a big fan of the Obamas throughout their time in the White House. After President Obama finished delivering his farewell address last Tuesday (January 9th), Drake posted a face-morph photo on Instagram as a tribute to him. But this shout out to Sasha seems far more appropriate and not nearly as bizarre.