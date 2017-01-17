CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Idina Menzel

TONY AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS & SINGER IDINA MENZEL ANNOUNCES 2017 WORLD TOUR



WHEN: Wednesday, July 12

WHERE: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am

Artist and American Express ticket pre-sale begins on January 18

After releasing her fifth solo studio album idina. last fall, Tony Award-winning superstar IDINA MENZEL announced today that she will head out on a 50+ city global spring & summer tour.

The tour will begin in Japan on March 29, 2017 and visit Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo before Idina begins the North American leg of the tour on April 7, 2017 with a hometown Long Island show in New York at the Nassau Coliseum. She will travel through major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, Nashville and Las Vegas before the tour concludes on September 3, 2017 in Phoenix, AZ. European tour dates will be announced shortly.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, January 18 at 10 am local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10 pm local time. An artist presale will also begin at 10 am local time on January 18. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am local time. Pleasevisit http://www.idinamenzel.com/tour for all details.

Called “the Streisand of her generation” by The Denver Post, Idina has captivated audiences at sold-out concerts around the world with her irresistible charm, wit and unparalleled vocal prowess. Throughout the tour, Idina will lead audiences through a special journey of songs from idina., as well as other classic pop, musical theater favorites and her own personal catalogue.

“[Idina] sings beyond anyone’s idea of reasonable vocal or emotional limits…” – New York Magazine

“[Idina has a] tear-down-the-house voice and commanding personality…” – Variety

Idina willl play the role of CC in the contemporary remake of the classic film Beaches, which premieres Saturday, January 21 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Her voice is also featured on the Beaches EP, which includes classic songs from the 1988 original film, along with new tracks recorded specifically for the remake. The EP was released on January 13 by Warner Bros. Records and is available for purchase now here.