CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

DAVE MATTHEWS AND TIM REYNOLDS ANNOUNCE

2017 U.S. TOUR

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

WHERE: BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 AT 10 AM

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds will kick off a U.S. tour on May 3 at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre in Tuscaloosa, AL. Since Dave Matthews Band is not touring this summer, the two musicians and longtime friends are instead taking the opportunity to play a rare series of stripped-down, acoustic dates together. The run will include two-night stands in Nashville, TN (May 6 & 7), Philadelphia, PA (June 2 & 3), Chicago, IL (June 10 & 11) and Saratoga Springs, NY (June 16 & 17). They will also perform at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY (June 6) and PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ (June 7). See below for full itinerary.

An online ticket presale for the tour will begin on Thursday, January 19, at 10:00 AM ET at http://www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 10, at 10 AM local time.

Next week, Matthews & Reynolds will play a pair of sold-out shows in Texas. They’ll head to the Mexican Riviera in February to headline three concerts on Barceló Maya Beach as part of Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds: Riviera Maya, an all-inclusive coastal concert vacation. Supporting artists include Aldo López-Gavilán, Vusi Mahlasela and Carlos Varela. A limited number of packages are still available. For complete details, visit http://daveandtimrivieramaya.com. Matthews & Reynolds will kick off a spring European tour with a two-night stand at London’s Eventim Apollo (March 20 & 21).

As a duo, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds have released three live double-CDs together: Live At Luther College (1999), Live At Radio City (2007) and Live In Las Vegas (2010). Matthews is the lead vocalist/guitarist for Dave Matthews Band, which has sold more than 20 million tickets and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. It is the first group in history to have six consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He released his solo debut, Some Devil, in 2003 and the lead single, “Gravedigger,” won a GRAMMY® award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

Reynolds is a self-taught master of the sitar, solo jazz guitar, solo djembe, twelve-string guitar, violin and mandolin, along with his acoustic and electric guitars. In addition to his work with Dave Matthews Band, he records and performs with TR3, the breakthrough electric trio he founded in the 1980s. His new solo acoustic CD, That Way, features 14 new original songs.