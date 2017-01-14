Top 20 Cleveland Countdown January 14, 2016

1. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
2. This Town-Niall Horan
3. 24K Magic-Bruno Mars
4. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums
5. Side to Side-Ariana Grande
6. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
7. Play That Song-Train
8. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
9. Fresh Eyes-Andy Grammer
10. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld
11. Let Me Love You-DJ Snake f/Justin Bi eber
12. Love Me Now-John Legend
13. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
14. All Time Low-Jon Bellion
15. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
16. Closer-Chainsmokers f/ Halsey
17. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
18. Starboy-The Weeknd
19. I Hate U, I Love U-Gnash f/ Olivia O’Brien
20. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
