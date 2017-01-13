Panera Delivery Is Coming!

Panera Bread just made a big announcement that has us pretty excited!

Delivery service will soon be available at locations across America…and we think that will include locations in Cleveland…but check with your favorite Panera for details.

Business Insider says they have already tested out the service and OBVIOUSLY it was a big hit, so they are going nationwide!

Towards the end of the year, about two thousand locations across will offer delivery service.

(SMALL CATCH) A $3 to $3.50 charge will be added for delivery…plus tip.