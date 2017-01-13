Panera Delivery Is Coming!

January 13, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: average joe q104, panera cleveland, panera cleveland delivery, panera delivery, panera delivery america, q104 cleveland

Panera Bread just made a big announcement that has us pretty excited!

Delivery service will soon be available at locations across America…and we think that will include locations in Cleveland…but check with your favorite Panera for details.

Business Insider says they have already tested out the service and OBVIOUSLY it was a big hit, so they are going nationwide!

Towards the end of the year, about two thousand locations across will offer delivery service.

(SMALL CATCH) A $3 to $3.50 charge will be added for delivery…plus tip.

Comments

Listen Live