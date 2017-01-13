MLK Jr. Day Events In Northeast Ohio

This American federal holiday is observed on the third Monday of January each year.

It’s a day of service and remembrance, and there are several events set around the community to help residents recognize it.

Here’s what’s happening around Northeast Ohio on Monday:

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. FREE admission. Visitors can also enjoy mini Shafran Planetarium shows for $1, and participate in amazing demonstrations.

Women’s Air & Space Museum

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Burke Lakefront Airport, Room 165, 1501 N. Marginal Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44114. FREE admission.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 2000 Sycamore Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44113. Guests who choose to donate $1 or more to the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland will receive a $10 admission ticket to the aquarium.

Great Lakes Science Center

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 601 Erieside Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44114. FREE admission.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1100 East 9th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44114. FREE admission. Guests can enjoy live performances, education programs and family activities.

Akron Zoo

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307. FREE admission. Guests can enjoy activites and crafts provided by the NAACP.