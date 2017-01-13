Meek Mill Challenges Drake to Boxing Match?

By Amanda Wicks

Sure, Meek Mill was recently caught jamming to Drake’s “One Dance” after he and Nicki Minaj broke up last week. But don’t interpret that as Meek looking to form a truce with his one-time adversary. Meek is allegedly taking a page out of Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s book, and proposing a celebrity boxing match with Drake.

A Facebook Live video allegedly shows Meek at the gym talking trash about fighting Drake. He can’t be seen onscreen, but a voice comes across loud and clear. “I’d beat Drizzy the f— up for $5 mil,” he said. “Of course I would. We gonna let Nicki [Minaj] be the ring girl. Y’all come to see that fight, wouldn’t y’all? Y’all’d spend $100 a ticket for that.”



Including Minaj in the proposed match takes the beef between the two rappers to a whole new level, and continues to show off Meek’s casual attitude toward their breakup. For his part, Drake seems to be moving past everything. He said he was done performing his Meek Mill diss track “Back to Back.”