James Arthur Has ARRIVED In America

Q104 is playing James Arthur’s hit “Say You Won’t Let Go,” and the British star says he’s really been hitting it big since his song has arrived in America!

Arthur did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which you can read here (click link).

He talked about being friends with Ed Sheeran, hearing “Castle On The Hill” a year before its release, getting 100 million YouTube hits, and sharing experiences with other superstars.

Here’s a snippet of his interview:

“Say You Won’t Let Go” has been a pretty wild ride, yes? It’s been a fairytale, a miracle. In the UK, we dropped it online, there was no promotion, no radio. We weren’t expecting to get radio on board for it, just because of my previous…yeah, it caught fire and the fans got hold of it. They’re really the ones to thank for this incredible journey. In America, people are starting to pick up on it. I’m just very humbled by the whole thing. It’s a song that has breathed new life into me.

