HGTV “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa has already filed for divorce from his wife Christina.

The legal separation comes nearly a month after the couple announced their split after seven years of marriage.

Sources say there was no cheating involved in their decision to break up. The former couple has two children – one-year-old Brayden and 6-year-old Taylor.

In the meantime, they will still film new episodes of the hit show. That should be interesting.