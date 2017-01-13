CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band Announces 40+ Date “WELCOME HOME” 2017 North American Tour

WHEN: FRIDAY, JUNE 9

WHERE: BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 AT 10 AM

Band Currently In Studio Recording New Album Out May 12th

Zac Brown Band will kick off their 2017 headlining North American concert tour on May 12th in their hometown at Atlanta’s Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park. The 40+ date tour sees the band returning to stadiums and amphitheaters nationwide including Hollywood Bowl, Wrigley Field, Coors Field, Gorge Amphitheatre and Camden’s BB&T Pavilion where last year they broke the record for the best-attended show in the venue’s 22-year history. “We’re looking forward to heading back on the road in 2017 and sharing some new songs with our fans,” Brown said.

Rolling Stone has said that the band’s live show “reaches far behind the boundaries of country music, roping in everything from Metallica covers to EDM-inspired light displays.” The band’s 2016 “BLACK OUT THE SUN” US concert tour received widespread acclaim with reviewers calling it “a rollicking…musical odyssey” and ”a dazzling… explosive performance” with “musical brilliance and craft.”

2016 was a record-breaking year for the multi-platinum artists. In addition to breaking attendance records at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion, the band made Fenway Park history with the most tickets sold at a single concert, the most tickets sold over two nights of concerts by the same artist and the first band to sell-out seven consecutive shows over three years at the ballpark. Other milestones included the band’s debut album ‘The Foundation’ being certified 5X platinum and a career-spanning exhibition entitled “Homegrown: Zac Brown Band” that explored Zac Brown Band’s rise to fame at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Zac Brown Band will also perform at their Southern Ground Music & Food Festival in Charleston, SC on Saturday and Sunday May 20 and May 21. The groundbreaking, premier Americana event and one-of-a-kind festival will feature some of the most impressive music acts and artisan food earning the fest its long-running title of Charleston City Paper’s reader-voted “Best Music Concert.”

The band is currently in the studio recording a new album that returns to their roots entitled ‘WELCOME HOME,’ out May 12th. Every online ticket order includes a choice of a physical or digital copy of the new album ‘WELCOME HOME’.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 20th at 10:00 am local time. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, January 17th at 10:00 am local time.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 17th at 2 pm.

A Citi® cardmember presale begins Tuesday, January 17th through Citi’s Private Pass® Program. For complete presale details, visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com. For ticket information visit http://www.ticketmaster.com.

VIP packages available for all headline shows. Packages may include access to a pre-show hospitality lounge, backstage tour and exclusive merchandise.