CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Simple Plan

Simple Plan – No Pads, No Helmets … Just Balls 15th Anniversary Tour
WHEN: April 4th
WHERE: House Of Blues
TICKETS: On sale now! (click link)
INFO FROM HOUSE OF BLUES:
Simple Plan, the multi-platinum, Montreal-based band boasts worldwide sales topping 10 million and the band’s most recent release, Get Your Heart On! has reached Platinum status in Canada and spawned international hits with “Jetlag” and “Summer Paradise”. A testament to their outstanding popularity, the band has been voted Favourite Canadian Band an unprecedented five times by viewers of the MuchMusic Video Awards. Accolades also include a 2005 Teen Choice Award, 2006 JUNO Fan Choice Award, 2012 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award, 2012 Yahoo! Canadian Impact Award, 2012 NRJ award and the 2013 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. Through the Simple Plan Foundation, the JUNO Award-winning band has donated more than $2M to youth-focused charities since December 2005, helping both young people in need and children facing life-threatening illness in Canada and abroad. Most recently, the band has teamed up with producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, All-American Rejects) on their latest album “Taking One For The Team” that was released on February 19th 2016. The band has released singles such as “Boom”, “Opinion Overload” “I Don’t Wanna Go To Bed” with their most current release “Singing In The Rain, on rotation on most Pop radio formats.