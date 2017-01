The renewal comes on top of the already-picked-up 7th season, thus taking the anthology series through 9 seasons.

‘AHS’ began in 2011 with “Murder House”, and the most recent season “AHS: Roanoke” wrapped up late last year.

What’s your favorite season? ¬†Jeff’s is season 2, “Asylum” and Aly’s is season 5, “Freak Show”.