Lakewood Family Will Appear On HGTV’s “House Hunters”

According to Cleveland Scene, Oliver and Jaclyn Palmer of Lakewood, with their two-year-old daughter Roma, have moved to the Netherlands, and their moved will be shown on the HGTV show House Hunters International on Jan. 24th.

“Living in Europe has been a lifelong dream for us” said Oliver…”so when the opportunity was offered, we jumped at the adventure.”

The episode “will highlight the family’s life in both Lakewood and the Netherlands, as well as an exciting search for the perfect new home, and Jaclyn’s shift from making music with patients at University Hospitals to recording an album in Holland.”

What an exciting family!