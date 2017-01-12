Lakewood Family Will Appear On HGTV’s “House Hunters”

January 12, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: average joe, average joe q104, hgtv lakewood, hgtv lakewood family, lakewood ohio hgtv, q104 lakewood

According to Cleveland Scene, Oliver and Jaclyn Palmer of Lakewood, with their two-year-old daughter Roma,  have moved to the Netherlands, and their moved will be shown on the HGTV show House Hunters International on Jan. 24th.

“Living in Europe has been a lifelong dream for us” said Oliver…”so when the opportunity was offered, we jumped at the adventure.”

The episode “will highlight the family’s life in both Lakewood and the Netherlands, as well as an exciting search for the perfect new home, and Jaclyn’s shift from making music with patients at University Hospitals to recording an album in Holland.”

What an exciting family!

More from Average Joe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live