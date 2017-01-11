Wanna’ Open For Bon Jovi At The Q?

January 11, 2017 12:05 PM
Is opening for Bon Jovi on a MAJOR U.S. tour on your bucket list?  Know of a band?  It could happen thanks to a contest the band is holding for local bands.  SO you could open for them in your own hometown at The Q on March 19th.

“Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time,” front man Jon Bon Jovi said in a release. “That’s the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward.”

If you’d like a shot at performing at the Cleveland show,  submit a video at the official contest page or Bon Jovi’s or Live Nation’sFacebook pages by noon on February 17th

The winner will be chosen by Feb. 26.

