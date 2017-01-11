TWITTER REACTS: President Obama’s Farewell Speech

From an article on News 5, President Barack Obama on Tuesday night delivered an emotional farewell speech to an audience roaring with applause.

His popularity and approval rating only improving towards the end of his presidency, social media lit up with well wishes to the president, sadness and even hopelessness for the future.

He recognized his successor Donald Trump, saying he was committed to a peaceful transition of power. But he warned that going forward Democrats shouldn’t fall in line with their commander-in-chief, claiming “democracy does not require uniformity.”

Here’s a few reactions from the interwebz: