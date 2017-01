Chris Holcomb is a meteorologist in Atlanta. ┬áLast week, his daughter didn’t┬átrust his weather report of snow because the app said the opposite.

The firestorm all started with THIS text:

As of yesterday, his tweet went unexpectedly viral with over 50,000 retweets.

Probably the best part about this story is how other meteorologists bonded over the comment:

@ChrisHolcomb @MichaelRLowry AI have to smile and shake my head at the same time. — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 6, 2017

For the record, Holcomb wanted to let everyone know that it did snow.