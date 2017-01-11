Monopoly May Be Replacing Their Iconic Pieces With Emojis

Over the years, Monopoly has included fans in the evolution of the game, but never by letting them pick what ALL OF THE TOKENS in the game should be.

(In 2013, fans were able to vote on which token would replace the classic iron game piece. The winner — a cat — has since been added to newer versions of Monopoly.)

The company launched website VoteMonopoly.com on Tuesday to encourage the internet to choose the 8 tokens featured in its upcoming version of the game:

Monopoly will let the internet vote to replace all of the board game's classic tokens https://t.co/dCA3wZfAFP pic.twitter.com/NuBzC7zgvk — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) January 10, 2017

Of the 64 suggestions listed, 56 options are entirely new. The other 8 are the classic tokens, like the top hat and the thimble.

The latest version of the game will hit shelves this fall and cost about $20.