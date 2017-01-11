Watch Joseph Fiennes Play Michael Jackson in New TV Show

By Hayden Wright

Joseph Fiennes drew the ire of culture critics when he accepted the role of Michael Jackson in Urban Myths: A Brand New Collection of Comedies. The UK production explores unverified gossip reports and other true-ish celebrity lore. Now a trailer has arrived and it has an absurdist screwball quality: Fiennes and Stockard Channing play Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor on a cross-country road trip in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. Brian Cox plays Marlon Brando, who also joined the alleged ride.

The show appears to feature disconnected vignettes: Cary Grant and Timothy Leary taking LSD, Adolph Hitler and a “friend” working on art together, and Bob Dylan searching for “Dave.” The trailer lampoons its subjects as well as the public curiosity that surrounds the tallest tales about them. It’s not going for hyper-realism.

Watch the Urban Myths trailer here: